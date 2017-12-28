Major Korean junior high school, cut off from aid, to close in March

A major Korean junior high school cut off from funding by Japan's central and local governments will effectively close in March, school officials said Thursday, a sign that the tense North Korean situation is affecting the education of Korean residents.
The Higashiosaka Chosen Chukyu Gakko is in Osaka's Ikuno district, home to one of the largest Korean communities in Japan. It is one of the Korean schools excluded from the country's tuition support program in 2013 due to links with the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan.
"We've taken the measure to streamline our operations due to financial difficulties," an official of the school said, adding that the fate of the school is unknown after it temporarily moves to another place.
The number of Korean schools in Japan, which have been established by Koreans who remained in the country after the end of World War II, has been on the decline in recent years through merger and abolishment amid a fall in the number of students.
According to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the number of such schools dropped to 66 from 77 over the 10 years from 2008, while the number of students fell to about 5,800 from 8,800.
The de facto closure of the Chosen Chukyu school is a highly symbolic move, given that its scale has been one of the largest in Japan. Founded in 1956, the school saw around 10,000 students graduate so far and it currently has about 270 students.
According to the operator of the school, Chosen Chukyu school will temporarily operate in vacant classrooms at Osaka Chosen Kokyu Gakko, a senior high school also in Higashiosaka city, from next spring. The land and building of Chosen Chukyu school will be sold.
A source close to the matter said the two schools may merge in the future.
Some experts have expressed criticism that excluding Korean schools from tuition-free benefits and other subsidies is "discriminatory treatment," arguing that parents tend to send their children to those schools for learning their mother tongue and discovering their identity rather than acquiring political ideologies.
The tuition support system for senior high schools was introduced in 2010 under the government then led by the Democratic Party of Japan. Korean schools were also eligible to the benefits once approved by the education ministry.
But after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took the helm of the government in 2012, Korean schools were excluded from the benefits on the back of pending issues with North Korea, such as its past abductions of Japanese citizens.
Local governments have also reduced or abolished subsidies for Korean schools. The Osaka prefectural government completely ended its subsidy program in fiscal 2011.
Students at Korean schools have often been a target of harassment especially at times when Japan-North Korea relations further soured, such as when North Korea admitted to abducting Japanese nationals in 2002 and launched ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan in 2006.
There were also cases in which female students of pro-Pyongyang schools had their traditional Korean dress, "chima chogori" which they wear as a uniform, slit by strangers on the street.© KYODO
Dan Lewis
Good news.
Hachidori
So the Japanese had to fork the money to private schools whose priorities are to teach / preserve the language and culture of their #1 enemy who swore to destroy their country?
macv
I object - students of parents who've been here for generations
had no choice being born there, should be given every opportunity
to have discrimination-free educations.
extanker
Wait... 'pro-Pyongyang schools'? How is that even allowed to be a thing? And they're surprised that they are losing their funding??
Speed
In the States they have Japanese Saturday schools. They're private and cost fees but they teach Japanese language and culture. The Pro-Pongyang students can have something similar.
The schools they're going to now support a regime that've kidnapped and not returned Japanese nationals. Not to mention that they've also threaten "to turn Japan into a sea of flames".
These unfortunate kids aren't going to get any more financial nor moral support from the Japanese.
toshiko
Can they attend public schools?
extanker
I don't have a problem with a Korean school in general, like Speed said above, in the US, there are weekend schools for just about every major ethnic group, though these are private schools and not government funded. But I don't understand how there can be an openly pro-pyonyang school that expects to be paid for by the Japanese. That would be like the US government paying for a private school that teaches you how to join ISIS.
erbaviva
should have closed them earlier
Yubaru
The parents had a choice to take Japanese citizenship or go back to Korea, or stay and keep their special status.
There are plenty of "private" schools in Japan that receive ZERO funding from MEXT or the government, these operators COULD do the same.
Ending discrimination comes with accepting diversity, change has come slowly, but it is happening, and I share THAT from experience.
m6bob
As an outsider, I can only ask why Pro-Pyongyang schools are even allowed to exist in japan where Japanese have been known to have been kidnapped by Pyongyang agents? If they are Pro-Seoul or Pro-South Korean schools, they will be supported, seeing as how popular K-Pop & K-Drama are amongst young Japanese.
OssanAmerica
These people chose not to return to North Korea. From 1950 to 1970 some 90,000 Koreans chose and returned to North Korea. These schools are the remnants of those who remained in Japan and did not choose to become South Koreans. There is no intention of integration on their part as they worship the Kims and believe their "homeland" is a worker's paradise.....while living in prosperity in Japan. It boggles the mind how they got any funding from the J-govt in the first place.