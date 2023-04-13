Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Major part of missing SDF helicopter found as search continues

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Self-Defense Forces on Thursday found what appears to be a major part of an SDF helicopter that went missing off the southern prefecture of Okinawa following a week-long search for the aircraft.

All 10 SDF members aboard the UH-60JA helicopter remain unaccounted for, including Lt Gen Yuichi Sakamoto, commander of the Ground Self-Defense Force's 8th Division in charge of the defense of southwestern Japan.

The helicopter disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from a base on Miyako Island on April 6 at 3:46 p.m.

The helicopter part was found northeast of Irabu Island, a nearby island of Miyako, according to a government source.

What appears to be a body was also spotted near the debris, the source said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel