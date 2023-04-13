Major part of missing SDF helicopter found as search continues

The Self-Defense Forces on Thursday found what appears to be a major part of an SDF helicopter that went missing off the southern prefecture of Okinawa following a week-long search for the aircraft.
All 10 SDF members aboard the UH-60JA helicopter remain unaccounted for, including Lt Gen Yuichi Sakamoto, commander of the Ground Self-Defense Force's 8th Division in charge of the defense of southwestern Japan.
The helicopter disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from a base on Miyako Island on April 6 at 3:46 p.m.
The helicopter part was found northeast of Irabu Island, a nearby island of Miyako, according to a government source.
What appears to be a body was also spotted near the debris, the source said.© KYODO
