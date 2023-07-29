Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yakatabune are seen on the Sumida River during the fireworks festival in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

1.04 million spectators watch Tokyo fireworks festival after COVID hiatus

0 Comments
TOKYO

One of Tokyo's most famous fireworks festivals returned for the first time in four years on Saturday following the lifting of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, lighting up the sky over the Sumida River with a staggering display of 20,000 fireworks.

A record-high 1.04 million people showed up for the event, according to organizers, who were vigilant against crowd crushes and other potential accidents following years of such large festivals being canceled.

The Sumida River Fireworks Festival, which had been held every year since 1978, was suspended from 2020 amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, but began again this year, with the government downgrading the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza in May.

"This lively atmosphere is something we have not seen in a while," said Sadae Takahashi, an 80-year-old local resident. "I feel our lives are returning to normal."

Iroha Kurihara, a 10-year-old who came from Yamagata in northeastern Japan to watch the festival with her family, said, "I was excited to come here because I love fireworks. They were spectacular."

Unlike other fireworks festivals, where people gather in open spaces to enjoy the spectacle, the Sumida festival is watched while people stroll Tokyo's nearby streets and bridges, as the view is otherwise obstructed by tall buildings and there are few spacious areas for people to assemble.

Another fireworks festival in the capital off the Arakawa River was also held for the first time in four years, attracting a record high 740,000 people on July 22.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo