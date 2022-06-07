Malaysia Islamic minister says Bon Odori dance not for Muslims

Malaysia's Islamic affairs minister Idris Ahmad has advised Muslims to avoid a festival of Japan's traditional summer Bon Odori dance as it contains elements from other religions that go against Islam, according to the official news agency Bernama.

"A study conducted by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) found that the festival does have religious elements, so we advise Muslims not to participate in it," he is quoted as saying on Monday about the upcoming 46th edition of the Bon Odori Festival.

The event will be held on July 16 in Shah Alam, the capital of Selangor state, after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organizers include the Japanese Embassy in Malaysia and the Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur.

Idris, who is from the conservative Pan Islamic Party or PAS, also took offense at the event's promotional poster that depicts an anime version of a kimono-clad hijabi.

"That's why we hope such confusion does not arise. JAKIM as the coordinating party (of Islamic affairs in the country) advises Muslims not to participate in programs like this or any program that could affect our religion and beliefs," he added.

The festival has long been popular in Malaysia, having attracted a huge crowd with its carnival-like atmosphere of music, dance and plenty of Japanese food. Locals have even turned up in yukata or kimono to add to the festive mood.

But the PAS young women's wing known as Ameerah Malaysia issued a statement saying it is "haram" or forbidden for Muslims to participate in such a religious festival.

Ameerah said Bon Odori is a festival that honors the spirit of the departed and the dance is to entertain the ancestors' spirit, thus it is un-Islamic.

Shah Alam councilor Muhammad Shakir Ameer slammed the party for its "lack of understanding and ignorance on cultural diversity in Malaysia".

He also noted the deep diplomatic and trade ties between Japan and Malaysia. Shah Alam, the venue of the Bon Odori Festival, is home to several big Japanese manufacturing facilities such as those of Panasonic, Sharp and Shin-Etsu Chemical.

"From my understanding, the main attraction is the musical elements of it such as the dance and the drums. It has to be understood that this celebration has been going on for more than 30 years," the councilor said in a statement on Tuesday. "Why does it have to become an issue in this day?"

© KYODO