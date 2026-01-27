Man's body found in car covered by snow in Toyama Prefecture

The body of a 50-year-old man was found in a car covered by snow in a parking lot in Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, a passerby reported a "car buried in the snow" in a parking lot north of Johana Station, at around 6 p.m., TBS reported.

Police identified the man as Makoto Maekawa. They said there were no external signs of injury on the body, nor could they say how long he had been in the car.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

