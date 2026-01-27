 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man's body found in car covered by snow in Toyama Prefecture

0 Comments
TOYAMA

The body of a 50-year-old man was found in a car covered by snow in a parking lot in Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, a passerby reported a "car buried in the snow" in a parking lot north of Johana Station, at around 6 p.m., TBS reported.

Police identified the man as Makoto Maekawa. They said there were no external signs of injury on the body, nor could they say how long he had been in the car.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hoshi no Buranko

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel