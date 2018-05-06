Man's body found on Tohoku Expressway in Saitama

The body of a man in his 40s was found on the Tohoku Expressway in Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday, after he apparently jumped to his death from an overpass.

According to police, the body was found at around 4 a.m. Sunday. A motorist called 110 after seeing the body on the three-lane expressway, Fuji TV reported.

A car belonging to the man was found on the overpass, leading police to believe that man climbed over the fence and jumped onto the expressway

Traffic was halted in one direction for about two hours after the incident.

