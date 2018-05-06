Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man's body found on Tohoku Expressway in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The body of a man in his 40s was found on the Tohoku Expressway in Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday, after he apparently jumped to his death from an overpass.

According to police, the body was found at around 4 a.m. Sunday. A motorist called 110 after seeing the body on the three-lane expressway, Fuji TV reported.

A car belonging to the man was found on the overpass, leading police to believe that man climbed over the fence and jumped onto the expressway

Traffic was halted in one direction for about two hours after the incident.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel