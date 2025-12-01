 Japan Today
national

Man’s body found floating in dam in Kitakyushu

KITAKYUSHU

The body of a man believed to be his 50s was found floating in a dam in Kokuraminami Ward, Kitakyushu City, on Sunday.

According to police, a man fishing at Masubuchi Dam called 110 at 4:30 p.m. and said a body was floating face down in the water, TBS reported.

Police and the fire department rushed to the scene and retrieved the fully clothed man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man is believed to have been dead for more than 10 days. There were no visible external injuries on the body.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

1 Comment
RIP Young man. Gone too soon!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

