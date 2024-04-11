Man’s body found floating in moat around Imperial Palace in Tokyo

A man’s body was found floating in the moat around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

According to police, the body was spotted by a man doing clean-up work at around 8:55 a.m. at the moat near the Shimizu gate in Kitanomaru Park, Kyodo News reported. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 70s and was wearing a backpack. They said there were no signs of external injuries on the body.

