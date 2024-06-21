Man’s body found in apartment; skeletal remains found on balcony

The body of a man in his 60s have been found in an apartment in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, police said Friday. Skeletal remains of an unknown gender were also found in a rectangular container on the balcony.

Police believe the skeletal remains may be that of the man’s mother, who was in her 80s and who had not been seen or heard from for a long time, TV Asahi reported.

The remains were found by a real estate agent who visited the apartment around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said there were no visible external injuries on the body, and there were no signs of the apartment having been ransacked. They said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of the man’s death.

