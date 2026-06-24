Man, 3 women found dead in home in apparent joint suicide

The bodies of four adults — an elderly man and three women — were found in a bedroom in a house in Yufu, Oita Prefecture, on Tuesday, police said.

The four were all family members who lived in the two-story house, NTV reported. Police said the remnants of charcoal briquettes were found and believe that the four died in a joint suicide.

Police said all the windows and entrances were locked. There were no visible external injuries or signs. All four were lying on a bed.

A female relative visiting the home called 110 at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that there was no response from inside.

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