Man apparently jumps to his death from Roppongi Hills building

A man apparently jumped to his death from a 240-meter-high building at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Sunday.

Police said they received a call at around 8:20 p.m. from a security guard who told them that a man had jumped or fallen from the open-air rooftop on the 54th floor of Mori Tower, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

© Japan Today