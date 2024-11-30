Man attacked by bear at supermarket in Akita

A bear entered a supermarket and attacked a male employee on Saturday in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, police said.

The man in his 40s was taken to hospital after suffering facial and other injuries, although they were not life-threatening, the police said. There were no customers inside the store as some 20 staff were preparing for the start of the day's business.

The bear is about 1 meter tall, according to the police and the municipal government of Akita. Police and hunters arriving at the scene confined the bear within the store while also setting traps there to capture the animal.

The man was attacked while working near the delicatessen section at around 6:20 a.m. and another employee called the police after evacuating him to a storeroom.

The store in Akita city is located about 1 kilometer from JR Tsuchizaki Station. Bear sightings have been reported in the area over the past few days.

Japanese authorities have been calling on people to be vigilant on roads, even in urban areas, until bears settle in for the winter following a record number of bear sightings in the country earlier this year.

In an effort to reduce the danger bears pose to humans, several municipalities in Japan have even introduced an artificial intelligence-assisted surveillance system to pinpoint bear locations when they wander onto farmland roads and into urban areas.

