Man bitten by dolphin while swimming at Fukui beach

A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.

Police said the man, from Toyama City, was taking a dip outside the designated swimming area at around 2:15 p.m. when the dolphin approached him, Kyodo News reported. He told police he touched the dolphin but was bitten on his calf and the back of his hand when he turned to get out of the water.

The man went to a beach hut to wash the blood off his body. A staff member called 119 and the man was taken to a medical facility to be treated for minor injuries.

According to the Fukui Coast Guard, six people were injured in a series of dolphin attacks along the coast of Fukui City last year, and since May this year, at least seven dolphin attacks have occurred at Suishohama Beach in the town of Mihama, Fukui Prefecture ― approximately 50 kilometers south of Takasu beach. In one case, on July 16, a man in his 60s suffered broken ribs when a dolphin rammed into him.

The coast guard has urged swimmers to immediately get out of the water if they see any dolphins.

