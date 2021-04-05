Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man bitten by pet dog in serious condition

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

A 54-year-old man was bitten by a pet dog Sunday and was in a serious condition in hospital in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture.

Police responded to a call at around 7:55 a.m. Sunday about a man who was lying on a farm road, with blood coming from his right arm and ear, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was taken to hospital and remained unconscious on Monday.

Police said the man had been walking his dog, which is a mixed breed resembling a beagle. The canine broke free from its leash and ran off but was later captured by the victim’s wife.

The pet dog has reportedly been in the family for about four years. However, the dog bit its owner on the elbow last year.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo