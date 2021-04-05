Man bitten by pet dog in serious condition

A 54-year-old man was bitten by a pet dog Sunday and was in a serious condition in hospital in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture.

Police responded to a call at around 7:55 a.m. Sunday about a man who was lying on a farm road, with blood coming from his right arm and ear, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was taken to hospital and remained unconscious on Monday.

Police said the man had been walking his dog, which is a mixed breed resembling a beagle. The canine broke free from its leash and ran off but was later captured by the victim’s wife.

The pet dog has reportedly been in the family for about four years. However, the dog bit its owner on the elbow last year.

