national

Man dies after being attacked by bear in Nagano Prefecture

NAGANO

A man was found dead Saturday morning after being attacked by a bear on a mountain forest trail in Iiyama, Nagano Prefecture.

Police said they received a call from the man’s friend on Friday night, saying that he had gone into the mountains to check on a trap for wild boars and had not returned, local media reported.

Police and members of the local hunters association searched the area where the boar trap had been set and found the man’s body at around 6 a.m. Saturday. Police said he had bite and claw marks on his head and face. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A female bear, about 130 cms tall, was caught in the boar trap and there was a trail of blood leading from the trap to where the man was found a few meters away.

Police said the bear was later killed by a member of the hunters association.

Just another reason why this country needs looser gun restrictions. I am all for gun control, but geez, I can't even go to a shooting range and shoot a borrowed gun 100 percent supervised, much less get a firearm in a reasonable timeframe or effort to protect mine or another person's life in bear country.

