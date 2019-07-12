Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man dies after being hit by float in Gion Festival parade

USUKI, Oita

A 54-year-old man died after he was hit by a float while taking part in a Gion Festival parade in Usuki, Oita Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to police, Tatsuhiko Kawamura, a caregiver and resident of the city, was hit by one of two floats that he was helping to pull along during the popular summer festival at around 8:20 p.m. He was taken to hospital where died early Saturday morning.

Festival organizers said that at the time of the accident, the two floats, which weigh several tons each, were moving rapidly along the street. Kawamura was at the front helping to pull one of the floats when he lost his balance. He fell to the ground and was hit by one of the float's wheels.

Some of the festivals here are not the safest places in the world to be, especially for young children and the elderly.

Hate to say this, but if you gotta go, better to go doing something you like doing. The Gion festival is well known for those floats and the danger in moving them around. This guy more than likely knew what he was doing and shite happens.

Condolences to the family and friends!

