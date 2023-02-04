Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man dies after being hit by train in Kagoshima

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

A man in his 20s or 30s died after he was hit by a train in Kagoshima on Sunday morning, in an apparent suicide.

According to JR Kyushu officials and police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on a crossing near JR Kagoshima Station.

Local media reported that the driver of the two-car train told police he saw the man walk onto the tracks. The driver said he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. None of the 37 passengers nor the train driver were injured.

JR Kyushu said 10 services were suspended, affecting 700 commuters.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel