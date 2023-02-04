Man dies after being hit by train in Kagoshima

A man in his 20s or 30s died after he was hit by a train in Kagoshima on Sunday morning, in an apparent suicide.

According to JR Kyushu officials and police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on a crossing near JR Kagoshima Station.

Local media reported that the driver of the two-car train told police he saw the man walk onto the tracks. The driver said he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. None of the 37 passengers nor the train driver were injured.

JR Kyushu said 10 services were suspended, affecting 700 commuters.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today