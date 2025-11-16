 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man dies after getting into difficulty while diving off coast of Wakayama Prefecture

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

A 54-year-old man died after getting into difficulty while diving off the coast of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, a diving instructor at the scene called 119 at around 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, and said that an accident occurred while a group was diving, Sankei Shimbun reported. The caller said the diver was unconscious and not breathing.

The diver, Kyoji Sumita, from Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture, was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Sumita was participating in a diving tour. At a depth of about 30 meters, another instructor accompanying Sumita noticed he appeared to be in distress, and together they surfaced. When he was pulled aboard a boat, he lost consciousness.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

GaijinPot Blog

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Double Cleansing: The Best Japanese Oil & Water Cleansers For Every Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo