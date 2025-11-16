Man dies after getting into difficulty while diving off coast of Wakayama Prefecture

A 54-year-old man died after getting into difficulty while diving off the coast of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, a diving instructor at the scene called 119 at around 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, and said that an accident occurred while a group was diving, Sankei Shimbun reported. The caller said the diver was unconscious and not breathing.

The diver, Kyoji Sumita, from Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture, was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Sumita was participating in a diving tour. At a depth of about 30 meters, another instructor accompanying Sumita noticed he appeared to be in distress, and together they surfaced. When he was pulled aboard a boat, he lost consciousness.

