Man dies after his car hit by train on tracks in Aomori Prefecture

An elderly man died after the car he was driving was hit by a train in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture, on Monday night.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 8:50 p.m. on a crossing between Koyama and Misawa stations.

Police said the train driver told them he saw the car on the tracks but couldn’t stop the train on time. The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

None of the passengers on the train were injured.

© Japan Today