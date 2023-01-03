Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man dies after his car hit by train on tracks in Aomori Prefecture

0 Comments
AOMORI

An elderly man died after the car he was driving was hit by a train in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture, on Monday night.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 8:50 p.m. on a crossing between Koyama and Misawa stations. 

Police said the train driver told them he saw the car on the tracks but couldn’t stop the train on time. The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

None of the passengers on the train were injured.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog