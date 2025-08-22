 Japan Today
national

Man dies after his head gets stuck in elevator door at factory

OSAKA

A 55-year-old man died Thursday after his head got caught in an elevator door at the factory where he worked in Osaka.

According to police, a worker called 119 at around 11:20 a.m. and said his colleague’s neck was caught in an elevator door at an automobile repair factory in Suminoe Ward, NTV reported.

By the time paramedics arrived, the man was in a state of cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead about an hour later.

Police said the man was working on the fourth floor of the factory, loading auto parts into a commercial elevator (approximately 1.2 meters wide and 1.5 meters high) used to move materials.

Police said it is not yet clear how the man's head got stuck in the elevator door.

