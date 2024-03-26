Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows the escalator at JR Mito Station in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, where a man was found collapsed. Photo: KYODO
national

Man dies after his jacket gets caught in escalator at Mito train station

2 Comments
MITO

A man has died following an accident involving his suit jacket getting caught in an escalator at a train station in eastern Japan, police said Wednesday.

The staff of JR Mito Station found Mamoru Suzuki, a 72-year-old resident of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, collapsed but still conscious at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, with the back of his jacket ensnared in the escalator's handrail, according to the local police.

Suzuki later fell unconscious and was confirmed dead at the hospital he had been transported to. The cause of his death remains undetermined, and the police are reviewing the station's security camera footage.

He was found near the escalator's exit, which connects the station platform to the ticket gate area. The escalator was moving at the time.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Horrific! How could that possibly happen???

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I guess it had power enough to pull the jacket to strangle him but not enough force to make the machine stop and no one around at that moment to press the stop button.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is a nightmare that happen to anyone any day. How can you save yourself from the unexpected?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

