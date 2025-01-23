Man dies after jumping from 4th floor in New Chitose Airport terminal building in Hokkaido

A man died after jumping from the 4th floor inside the New Chitose Airport terminal building in Chitose, Hokkaido, on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. at the Center Plaza in the terminal, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, at around 8:30 a.m., the airport's disaster prevention center reported that there was someone in a restricted area on the fourth floor. Security guards and police officers arrived at the scene and were speaking with the man when he suddenly climbed over a barrier near the escalator and jumped to the second floor.

The man, who was in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Airport officials said there was disruption to flight operations.

The plaza is in the center of the terminal, which is a busy area with restaurants, souvenir shops and airline counters.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

