Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man dies after jumping out of vehicle on expressway in Shizuoka

1 Comment
SHIZUOKA

A man who jumped out of a moving vehicle on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday night, died after he was run over by following vehicles, police said.

According to police, at around 9 p.m., there was a call from the driver of a vehicle that was in the expressway’s inbound lane, in which the caller said: “A passenger in the back seat of my car jumped out,” Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, a man in his 30s was found lying on the expressway. He was confirmed dead.

Police said the man was run over by numerous cars . There were two other people in the vehicle, besides the man who died. Police are questioning them on the circumstances leading up to the man jumping out of the car.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Obviously there's more to this story, but on whats here this guy was either suicidal or a candidate for the Darwin Awards.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

What to Expect When You Take the JLPT N2

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Nakahechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Crash Course in Japan’s Blood Type Theory

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining