Man dies after jumping out of vehicle on expressway in Shizuoka

A man who jumped out of a moving vehicle on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday night, died after he was run over by following vehicles, police said.

According to police, at around 9 p.m., there was a call from the driver of a vehicle that was in the expressway’s inbound lane, in which the caller said: “A passenger in the back seat of my car jumped out,” Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, a man in his 30s was found lying on the expressway. He was confirmed dead.

Police said the man was run over by numerous cars . There were two other people in the vehicle, besides the man who died. Police are questioning them on the circumstances leading up to the man jumping out of the car.

© Japan Today