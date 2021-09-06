Man dies in Japan after receiving dose of recalled Moderna vaccine

A 49-year-old man in Japan died last month after he was administrated a dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine that was among batches later recalled from use by its distributor in the country, the health ministry said Monday.
Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said last Wednesday they would recall three lots of the vaccine after stainless steel contaminants were found in some vials.
The man's dose came from one of the three lots that had also contained doses used on two men in their 30s who died in Japan after receiving their second shots in August, the ministry said. No foreign matter has been confirmed in either of the vials.
The 49-year-old man, who was allergic to buckwheat, received his second shot on Aug. 11 and his death was confirmed on the morning of the following day, according to the ministry.
It said any causal relationship between his inoculation and death remains unknown.
When announcing the recall, Moderna and Takeda said, "Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples. As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk."
The cause of death in the three cases is still being investigated.© KYODO
4 Comments
Mark
Medical Grade Stainless steel will not cause death we can all agree on that, so what else was in these vials that caused this almost instant death?? this is as scary as hell.
indigo
So why and How the causal** relationship between the vaccine and safety is known. **
Completely incoherent and fishy. do not take that guinea pigs SHOT!! when you will die, they will say unknown guinea pigs.
Jay
As a human being, an accountable member of the community and especially as a father, I have some simple, valid and common sense orientated questions... how could these vaccines be considered 'safe'? I wonder when they give out the first and second doses and multitude of future booster shots, do they take into account any and all pre-existing conditions or even any autoimmune diseases and other factors that people may have or don't actually even know they have, including physical trauma and illness? How do we know what the long term effects are? What issues will it cause in years to come? And why are none of the manufacturers liable in any way, shape or form? I'm asking for all of the people that don't seem to have the capacity to ask these simple, rooted in logic questions, that each and every one of us genuinely deserve to have the option to ask without the fear of being shamed and ridiculed as "irresponsible" and labelled an "antivaxxer."
Mat
@Jay:
1. how could these vaccines be considered 'safe'?
2. How do we know what the long term effects are?
3. why are none of the manufacturers liable
Answers:
How many people die in air travel every year, or in cars? Yet we consider those things to be 'safe'.
By analysing the results over the longterm, or by having a time-machine. This question seems spurious.Because if they were, there would be no vaccine. "Limited Liability" exists for a reason.
There you go, three questions, three answers. Hope that helps.