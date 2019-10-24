Man walking on station platform dies after bag strap gets caught on express train

A 35-year-old man walking on the train platform at Nishiarai Station in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward was killed in a freak accident on Wednesday after his bag got caught on the side of a passing train.

According to police and station officials, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on the Tobu Isesaki Line. Hiroyuki Kaneda, a company worker, was walking along the edge of the platform when a strap on the bag he was holding with his left hand suddenly got tangled up on the side of an express train that came from behind him, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kaneda was dragged along by the train and hit a concrete pillar on the platform.

Kaneda was taken to a hospital after sustaining a severe head injury but died about two hours later.

Police said Kaneda was neither using earphones nor walking while using a smartphone at the time of the accident.

