national

Man walking on station platform dies after bag strap gets caught on express train

4 Comments
TOKYO

A 35-year-old man walking on the train platform at Nishiarai Station in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward was killed in a freak accident on Wednesday after his bag got caught on the side of a passing train.

According to police and station officials, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on the Tobu Isesaki Line. Hiroyuki Kaneda, a company worker, was walking along the edge of the platform when a strap on the bag he was holding with his left hand suddenly got tangled up on the side of an express train that came from behind him, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kaneda was dragged along by the train and hit a concrete pillar on the platform.

Kaneda was taken to a hospital after sustaining a severe head injury but died about two hours later.

Police said Kaneda was neither using earphones nor walking while using a smartphone at the time of the accident.

4 Comments
Police said Kaneda was neither using earphones nor walking while using a smartphone at the time of the accident.

Good, nipping potential victim-blaming in the bud before it starts.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I wonder what kind of bag it was?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

One of the many haphazard platform edgewalkers is taken.

margin for error people!

ALWAYS maintain a margin for error.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police said Kaneda was neither using earphones nor walking while using a smartphone at the time of the accident.

Perhaps he was not wearing headphones or playing with his phone, but he was obviously walking on the wrong side of the yellow block path, which every station has announcements about. Maybe there is a good reason for this announcement. Just maybe! “Ignorance can be cured, but stupidity cannot!”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

