Man, dog killed on rail crossing in Gifu

A 52-year-old man was hit and killed by a train while trying to pull his dog off a crossing in Gifu City on Sunday. The dog was also killed.
According to police, the incident occurred near Chajo Station on the Meitetsu Nagoya Line at around 2:30 p.m. Fuji TV reported that Arayo Haga, a university associate professor who lived in the neighborhood, was walking his dog when the dog went ahead of him and sat on the two-meter-wide crossing.
The driver of the train was quoted by police as saying he saw a man crouching, trying to pull the dog off the crossing. He applied the emergency brake but couldn't stop the train in time.
The crossing bars were lowered at the time of the incident.© Japan Today
Michael Jackson
I know people love their pets as if they were family members, but I wouldn't risk my life for one.
Maria
I doubt he thought he'd be hit - we hope against hope in times of danger. A very sad thing to have happened, when they were just out on an afternoon stroll.
William Bjornson, Aloha, Oregon
Maria, having been in a couple of near fatal 'events', they come out of nowhere and can happen anywhere. Check the stats for inhome fatalities and you'll see that probability can hunt you out wherever you are. Probability is now our greatest predator and picks its victims completely at random.
And, Mr. Jackson, please do not ever 'own' a 'pet' ever. Or have friends who might depend upon you in an emergency. A person does not love a nonhuman companion "like" a family member, they ARE a family member, not decor or furniture. Maybe don't have children either...
albaleo
@william,
I think you're being a little harsh on Michael. His view is quite understandable.
My wife pointed out this story to me yesterday. Our own dog has become somewhat lame recently (she's old), and will suddenly lie down wherever and refuse to move for a while. In our case, it is generally on the local golf course so we only have to face the ire of golfers. I've no idea what I'd do if she did that on a railway line. (We have children too. I suspect they won't have a high opinion of your comment either.)
Tahoochi
What a tragic accident. I think MJ makes a good point though. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I don't think I would risk my life for someone else's dog, but I don't know if I could say the same for my own dog (if I had one).
William: Would you risk your life like that for a stranger's dog? What about a deer or some other random wild animal? Just curious.
Nippori Nick
He was an associate professor, so clearly educated. Wonder why he did something so foolish?