Man, dog killed on rail crossing in Gifu

A 52-year-old man was hit and killed by a train while trying to pull his dog off a crossing in Gifu City on Sunday. The dog was also killed.

According to police, the incident occurred near Chajo Station on the Meitetsu Nagoya Line at around 2:30 p.m. Fuji TV reported that Arayo Haga, a university associate professor who lived in the neighborhood, was walking his dog when the dog went ahead of him and sat on the two-meter-wide crossing.

The driver of the train was quoted by police as saying he saw a man crouching, trying to pull the dog off the crossing. He applied the emergency brake but couldn't stop the train in time.

The crossing bars were lowered at the time of the incident.

© Japan Today