Man missing after being attacked by bear
Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter on Thursday shows a police helicopter in a rescue mission on Mount Rausu in Hokkaido. Image: Kyodo
national

Man dragged away by brown bear on Hokkaido mountain

SAPPORO

A man in his 20s was attacked and dragged away by a brown bear Thursday on Mount Rausu on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido and remains missing, according to local police.

Authorities were notified around 11:10 a.m. by the man's companion after the two encountered the bear at an altitude of about 550 meters. Police have launched a helicopter search around the Shiretoko World Natural Heritage Site.

The other man was uninjured and moved to an observation deck with dozens of hikers, who were advised to descend the mountain. Entry to the mountain has been restricted to ensure safety.

According to the Shiretoko Nature Foundation's social media, brown bears have approached hikers to within 3 to 4 meters, and there have been reports of the animals following people even after bear spray was used.

The incident follows a fatal attack last month on a newspaper deliveryman in the town of Fukushima in southern Hokkaido. Neighboring municipalities have also reported crop damage.

