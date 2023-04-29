Man fatally hit by car after getting out of taxi on Tokyo street

A 36-year-old man who got out of a taxi on a Tokyo street on Friday night, died after he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 9:35 p.m. along National Route 246 in Akasaka, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police identified the taxi passenger as Kei Nakaoka, a company employee from Osaka.

According to the taxi driver, Nakaoka was drunk when he got into the taxi. When the taxi stopped at a red light, the driver said Nakaoka told him he felt sick and was about to vomit.

Nakaoka asked for the door to be opened and got out of the taxi on the left side. He was immediately hit by a vehicle in the next lane.

Nakaoka was taken to hospital where he died early Saturday.

