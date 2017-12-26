Man found collapsed near Tama River dies

Police in Tokyo are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man who was found collapsed on the ground near the bank of the Tama River in Ota Ward.

According to police, a passerby called 110 after spotting the man lying on a sports ground near the river at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the man, identified as Masateru Kurashina, was lying on his back, bleeding from his forehead. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Kurashina, who lived nearby, had no personal effects or ID on him.

Kurashina was identified after his daughter, with whom he lived, went to a koban (police box) on Monday afternoon and said that her father had not returned home after he went out at around midnight Sunday.

