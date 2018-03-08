Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man found dead in garage in Kanagawa Pref

KANAGAWA

Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was found dead in a garage at a residence in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, a worker for a courier company spotted the man, Toshiyukii Terasaki, lying on the garage floor, bleeding from a head wound, at around 11:50 a.m. on March 6, Fuji TV reported. Terasaki was confirmed dead at the scene, police said,

On Wednesday, an autopsy revealed the cause of death as a broken neck. He also had a spinal cord injury. as if he had fallen from a height.

According to police reports, there were no signs of a struggle or weapons at the scene. Furthermore, traces of alcohol were detected in the man’s body.

Terasaki is an acquaintance of a woman in her 60s who lives alone in the house where his body was found. On Monday night, he was visiting the woman.

