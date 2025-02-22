Man found dead in waterway after leaving restaurant to go to toilet

A 26-year-old doctor was found dead, lying in a waterway in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Saturday morning, after leaving a restaurant to find a toilet on Friday.

According to police, the dead man lived in Omura City, Nagasaki Prefecture. TBS reported that at around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, a passerby found him lying face-up in a waterway approximately 2.5 meters in height and 3.7 meters in width. He was taken to a hospital but confirmed dead on arrival.

On Friday evening, the doctor had been eating and drinking with acquaintances at a restaurant near where his body was found. He got up to go to the toilet but as the restaurant's toilet was in use, he left the restaurant alone to find a toilet elsewhere, but never returned.

His acquaintances searched for him but were unable to find or contact him. One of them filed a police report at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body, and said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

