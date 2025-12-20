Man found dead near wild boar trap with bear in it in Miyagi Prefecture

An 89-year-old man was found collapsed in a mountain forest in Taiwa town, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday. Nearby was a wild boar trap with a bear inside it.

A member of a local hunting association called police at around 8:10 a.m. and said a man was lying on the ground, bleeding from a head injury, Kyodo News reported. They also said a bear was trapped in a wild boar cage a few meters away from the man.

The man, Mitsuo Kato, was a member of the hunting association. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of Kato’s death.

Police believe Kato was attacked by the bear which then got trapped in the cage. The bear, which was a 1.3-meter tall female, was killed by the hunting association just before 10 a.m.

The area is about 100 meters north of Prefectural Route 147.

According to the Environment Ministry, if it is determined that Kato was attacked by a bear, this would mark the first December fatality in the past 10 years. Bears usually hibernate from late November onwards, but this year they have been spotted in various places in the Tohoku region even in December.

