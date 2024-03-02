Man found lying on ground with knife in chest dies in Tokyo hospital

A man who was found lying on the ground with a knife stuck in his chest in Tokyo on Friday, has died of his wound in a hospital, police said Saturday.

Police said they have not yet determined whether the case is one of murder or suicide, Kyodo News reported.

According to investigators, just after 5 a.m. on Friday, a passerby called 110 to report that there was a “drunk person asleep” on a pedestrian bridge in Kitasuna, Koto Ward. When police arrived, they found the man, believed to be in his 40s, lying on the ground with a knife lodged in his chest.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man had no ID on him, police said

The site where he was found is approximately 450 meters away from Oshima Station on the Toei Shinjuku Line.

