Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge Photo: Kim Rötzel/Wikipedia
national

Man gets out of taxi on Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge; then jumps to his death

KOBE

A 20-year-old man riding in a taxi across the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge, which links Kobe with Awaji Island, asked the driver to stop, then got out and jumped from the bridge into the sea below, on Sunday.

The taxi driver told police the man got into his vehicle at around 1 p.m. outside JR Maiko Station and asked to be taken to Awaji Island, Sankei Shimbun reported. When they were on the bridge at 1:25 p.m., the man asked the driver to stop. He got out of the vehicle without paying the fare, climbed over the 1.3-meter-high bridge rail and jumped into the sea.

The driver called 110. The man’s body was found 40 minutes later floating about two kilometers off the coast of Tarumi Ward in Kobe. Police said he was a company employee from Kobe but have not yet released his name.

another corona cased death?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How tragic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

