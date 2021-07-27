Man given religiously forbidden food at Nagoya immigration center

An immigration facility in Nagoya said Monday it mistakenly gave a foreign male detainee a meal containing ingredients forbidden by his religion.

The man, whose name and other details have been withheld by the facility, was given a sachet of instant soup along with a cup as part of his lunch on July 15, the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Aichi Prefecture said.

Soon after providing the meal, a facility official realized the man's dietary restrictions and collected the cup, but the man had already eaten the food, the bureau said, adding that it has apologized to the man.

"We will make further efforts to treat each detainee according to his or her situation," the bureau said in a statement.

In a separate case, the immigration bureau has been criticized for failing to provide appropriate medical services to a Sri Lankan woman who died in March despite complaining of stomach pain and other symptoms while in detention.

