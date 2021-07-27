Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man given religiously forbidden food at Nagoya immigration center

4 Comments
NAGOYA

An immigration facility in Nagoya said Monday it mistakenly gave a foreign male detainee a meal containing ingredients forbidden by his religion.

The man, whose name and other details have been withheld by the facility, was given a sachet of instant soup along with a cup as part of his lunch on July 15, the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Aichi Prefecture said.

Soon after providing the meal, a facility official realized the man's dietary restrictions and collected the cup, but the man had already eaten the food, the bureau said, adding that it has apologized to the man.

"We will make further efforts to treat each detainee according to his or her situation," the bureau said in a statement.

In a separate case, the immigration bureau has been criticized for failing to provide appropriate medical services to a Sri Lankan woman who died in March despite complaining of stomach pain and other symptoms while in detention.

4 Comments
When in Rome eat natto. Perhaps a good chance for him to start embracing Japanese culture and try to assimilate, might help his immigration cause.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Anything can happen after they miserably failed providing health to their detainee, like failing mistake by failing to provide required food to their detainee.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Oh, just try it. It won't kill you.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hate Natto. Mistakes can happen and more careful inspection is needed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

