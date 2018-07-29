Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man goes missing after jumping into Tama River 'for fun'

1 Comment
KAWASAKI

A man in his 30s went missing Sunday evening after he jumped into the Tama River, presumably voluntarily, while he and his friends were having a party nearby, police announced.

The man was attending a barbecue and drinking with friends along the river near Nakahara Ward in Kawasaki at around 6 p.m. when he jumped into the river and was carried away by the flow, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Based on statements by the man’s friends who were present at the scene, police believe that the group was playing around and the man jumped into the river for fun.

The water level in the river was higher than usual as a result of the typhoon that struck most of Japan over the weekend.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Water and alcohol only mix when consumed. Perhaps one of the legendary Tama river alligators got him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo