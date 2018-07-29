Man goes missing after jumping into Tama River 'for fun'

A man in his 30s went missing Sunday evening after he jumped into the Tama River, presumably voluntarily, while he and his friends were having a party nearby, police announced.

The man was attending a barbecue and drinking with friends along the river near Nakahara Ward in Kawasaki at around 6 p.m. when he jumped into the river and was carried away by the flow, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Based on statements by the man’s friends who were present at the scene, police believe that the group was playing around and the man jumped into the river for fun.

The water level in the river was higher than usual as a result of the typhoon that struck most of Japan over the weekend.

