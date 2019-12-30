Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man goes missing in Northern Alps

TOYAMA

A 46-year-old man went missing Monday while descending Mt Tsurugi in Japan's Northern Alps in central Japan, police said.

While climbing down from the 2,999-meter peak on Monday afternoon, Hiroki Kitano lost contact with his two fellow climbers at an altitude of some 2,600 meters amid low visibility due to blizzard conditions.

The police are searching for Kitano, believing that he may have fallen from the trail. The two other climbers reached a mountain lodge at around 5:40 p.m. and sought help from police rescue workers who are stationed there.

Mt Tsurugi is one of the most popular mountains in the Alps.

