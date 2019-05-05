Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man hit, killed by bullet train in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA

A man was hit and killed by a bullet train in Fukushima City on Sunday afternoon, police and JR East officials said Monday.

According to police, the man jumped from the platform onto the tracks at JR Sasakino Station on the Ou line and was hit by the bullet train at around 1:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The station, which is usually unattended, has a single platform.

The Yamagata Tsubasa 137 shinkansen was on its way from Tokyo Station to Shinjo in Yamagata Prefecture when the incident occurred. None of the 300 passengers on the train were injured, JR East said.

Train services were delayed for about 70 minutes.

