Man in 70s killed as motorbike rear-ended in pileup in Saitama

SAITAMA

A man in his 70s was killed Monday evening when his motorbike was rear-ended in a pileup involving six cars in Kawagoe in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of negligent driving after his car crashed into the stationary motorbike that was in a right-turn lane, triggering collisions among other vehicles, the police said, adding several people were injured.

The pileup around 5:45 p.m. was reported to police by an eyewitness.

