Man in his 70s, woman in her 30s found dead in hotel room in Saitama

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 30s were found dead in a hotel room in Saitama city on Saturday, in what police believe might have been a joint suicide.

According to police, the man and woman checked into the hotel in Omiya Ward on Friday, but when they hadn’t checked out by 11 a.m. Saturday, a hotel employee called the room, Kyodo News reported. The door was also locked.

The hotel called 119. Police went to the hotel and entered the room where they found the couple already dead. Police said there were no external signs of injury on the bodies and said an autopsy will be held Monday to determine the cause of death.

