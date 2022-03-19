Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man in his 80s rescued 36 hours after being trapped in house by quake

0 Comments
SENDAI

A man in his 80s has been rescued 36 hours after he was trapped in his house following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck northeastern Japan earlier this week, rescue workers said Saturday.

The man fell over as a result of the quake at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday and was unable to move, they said, adding that when rescued, he was conscious and had apparently suffered no critical injuries. He was then taken to hospital.

The emergency service received a call for help at around 11 a.m. Friday from an acquaintance of the man who had visited the house in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, to confirm his safety.

As the front door was locked, the rescuers entered the house through a window on the second floor and found him lying on the floor, they said.

"Without the call, we wouldn't even have realized there was a person inside," said an official at the local fire department.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

cash card with Visa Debit functionality

For Everyday Cashless Payments!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog