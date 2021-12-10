Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by train on crossing

OSAKA

A 69-year-old man in a wheelchair died after he was hit by a train while on a crossing in Higashi-Osaka on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on the Kintetsu Nara Line, Fuji TV reported. Police said the crossing gate was down at the time and believe the man’s wheelchair got stuck on the tracks.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. No passengers on the train were hurt.

Police said the train driver saw the man and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop the train in time.

