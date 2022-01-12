Man in wheelchair fatally struck by train in Kyoto

A man in an electric-powered wheelchair died after being hit by an express train in Kyoto on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. at Mukaijima Station along the Kintetsu-Kyoto Line in Fushimi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. An express train on its way from Kokusaikaikan Station and heading to Kintetsu-Nara Station hit the man.

Police said the train driver told them he saw the man in the wheelchair move backward and fall off the platform onto the tracks. There are no safety railings or fall-prevention gates installed at Mukaijima Station. The driver said he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

At the time, around 80 passengers were on board the train, but no injuries were reported.

Kintetsu Railway Co said 98 trains along the Kintetsu-Kyoto Line were halted, causing delays up to 120 minutes and affecting around 7,000 passengers.

Prior to the incident, the man in the wheelchair had asked an employee at the ticket gate when the next train was due.

