Man in wheelchair hit, killed by train in Kobe

KOBE

A 73-year-old man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a train in Kobe on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:15 p.m. in Nada Ward on a crossing on the Hankyu Kobe line between Shukugawa and Shinkaichi stations, Fuji TV reported. The victim was identified as Hirokazu Mukai, who lived nearby. After being hit by the train, he was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival. None of the 300 passengers on the train were hurt, police said.

Police said the accident occurred in a residential area. Police said Mukai’s wheelchair apparently got stuck and the crossing gates came down. As he stood up and tried to move himself, a man on the other side of the tracks noticed him, saw the train approaching and pressed the emergency alarm button. The train driver told police he heard the alarm and applied the brake but was unable to stop in time.

Train services were suspended for about two hours after the accident.

