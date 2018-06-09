Man killed after car plows through fence and hits passing train

Police inspect an overturned car after it hit a train in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

A 70-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving plowed through the fence of a hospital parking lot and hit the side of a passing train in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The man and his wife, 64, were driving in the parking lot of Nozaki Tokushukai Hospital when their vehicle suddenly accelerated and hit another car. It then went through the fence and slammed into a train on the JR Katamachi Line. The car was flipped over by the impact.

Police said the driver’s wife was thrown out of the car when it hit the first car. She sustained serious injuries but her condition is stable.

JR West said there were about 150 passengers on the train but no injuries were reported.

Police believe the driver of the car pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

