Man killed after leaping from platform into oncoming train in Kobe

KOBE

A 42-year-old man was killed after he jumped from a platform and hit an oncoming train at Motomachi Station on the JR Kobe Line in Kobe on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. According to witnesses, the man hit the glass window of the driver’s cabin. The driver applied the emergency brake. Five passengers were injured by the sudden braking.

Police said the man was a company employee but have not released his name. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the platform was not crowded at the time and surveillance camera footage showed the man deliberately leaping into the path of the train.

JR West said train services on the Kobe and Kyoto lines were delayed for about 2 1/2 hours, affecting about 38,000 commuters.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people who can provide counseling. Click here for more info.

