A man in his 70s died after his kei car was hit by a train in Fukuoka on Saturday night.

According to JR officials and police, the accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on a crossing on the JT Chikyuhi Line in Nishi Ward, Kyodo News reported.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later. Two passengers on the six-car were injured, police said.

Police said there are no crossing gates at the scene of the accident.

