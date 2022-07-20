Man leaps in front of train; impact hurls him back onto platform, injuring 5

Five people were injured on Tuesday night after a man committed suicide by jumping from a platform into the path of an express train in Kobe. The impact hurled his body back onto the platform where he hit and injured five commuters.

According to police and JR West officials, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. at JR Nada Station on the Tokaido Line, Kyodo News reported. A station employee called 119 and said several people had been injured in the incident.

The five injured people, two men and three women ranging in age from their 30s to 60s, were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The man who jumped in front of the train was declared dead at the scene.

The train was on its way from Kusatsu Station in Shiga Prefecture to Himeji Station in Hyogo Prefecture, JR West said. No passengers on the train were injured. Train services were delayed for about an hour, JR said.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

