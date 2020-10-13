Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Twitter/@84848141
national

Man loses 200 times at crane game, calls police to investigate; staff member loses 300 times too

2 Comments
By Scott Wilson, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Japanese crane games, or UFO catchers as they’re also called, have huge a variety of prizes, ranging from slices of fancy cake to bottles of dish soap.

But what the crane games are infamously known for is how hard they are to win. As we’ve found out before, you can put in around 10.000 yen and still end up with little for your efforts.

An extreme example of this was recently brought to the attention of the Internet by Japanese Twitter user Ogatun, when they posted this message and photo after failing 200 times and calling the police at a Sega arcade:

▼ “I couldn’t win at all so now the police are here.”

Screen Shot 2020-10-12 at 7.56.44.png

▼ Which was then followed up with this: “Uh, the police are investigating the staff member who still hasn’t won yet.”

Screen Shot 2020-10-12 at 7.57.42.png

Apparently this continued for 300 tries, until the staff member finally moved the prizes to an easier location and was able to catch one. Ogatun himself played with the items in the new position and was able to win too. The police decided to take no action at this time.

After getting quite a lot of attention online, Sega’s public relations department released this message the following day:

“As a whole, crane games are meant to be enjoyed as a way for customers to try their skill and luck, and played knowing that when they put money in, a prize may not necessarily come out. Of course, we strive to have our staff be aware of customers’ situations, so if something seems off you are welcome to call them over, and have them assist you a little bit. That is a fundamental operation of our company.”

Overall, it seemed as though Japanese netizens were definitely on the side of the customer over the company in this one:

“That’s just a scam.”

“If there’s a way to set the machines to be unwinnable, then the makers are accomplices.”

“They should probably be required to put up a sign stating the chances of winning.”

“Everyone knows the crane’s strength is proportional to how much money has been put in.”

“The ‘game’ is just putting your coin in the slot.”

“I hope you got your money back!”

No word on whether or not any money was returned, but for anyone out there thinking of going to a world-record-setting crane game center and trying their luck, you may be better off spending your money elsewhere.

Source: Twitter/@84848141 via Itai NewsJ-CAST

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Win real, natural gemstones at Saitama game center, which boasts over 300 crane games!【Video】

-- Player wins prize after Japanese UFO catcher game performs miraculous move【Video】

-- Hilarious terror ensues as contest with Japanese arcade UFO catcher ends in a tie 【Video】

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Sega and others are in business to make MONEY. now you as a gambler and a player can decide how much you wish to give them of your money. LOL.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

You think this is something? Wait until the casinos are up and going...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A crane game? Well that’s kind of expected.

I think the pizza places I order from get antsy cuz I want my toppings, especially the pepperoni, on top of the cheese, just like show on their commercials.

“That’s just a scam.”

You can say that again.

invalid CSRF

invalid CSRF

invalid CSRF

invalid CSRF

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“As a whole, crane games are meant to be enjoyed as a way for customers to try their skill and luck, and played knowing that when they put money in, a prize may not necessarily come out."

What a scam! The only prize that comes out of this game of greed is the profit taken out of the pockets of gullible punters who have nothing better to do with their time and money.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog