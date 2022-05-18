Man offers to pay back mistakenly sent ¥46.3 mil COVID funds 'little by little'

A man in western Japan who received 46.3 million yen in COVID-19 relief money from his town by mistake before gambling it all away is now contrite and wants to pay it back "little by little," according to a person familiar with the case.
The 24-year-old resident of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture had earlier refused to return the money, and, according to this person, said he spent all the money in several overseas internet casinos.
The man now says he is "sorry for using the money" and intends to repay it, the person said. But his lawyer said at a press conference Monday that he was unlikely to be able to pay it back.
Last Thursday, the town sued the resident for around 51 million yen, including legal fees. It is also preparing to lodge a criminal complaint against him.
On the man's claim that he used all the money on gambling, Norihiko Hanada, the mayor of Abu, expressed surprise earlier. "We want to trace the flow of the money in the lawsuit. I want him to return it, it's not too late."
On April 6, after procedures to transfer 100,000 yen in COVID-19 relief money to each of the 463 low-income households in Abu had been completed, a town official mistakenly submitted to a financial institution a single transfer request of 46.3 million yen to the man. His name was at the top of the list.
The entire amount was transferred to the man's bank account on April 8.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
3RENSHO
Of course he has no intention of returning the money. He is paying his lawyer now to stay out of prison, as he [TAGUCHI, Shou] did not anticipate the counter-lawsuit by Abu-machi (whom are desperate to scrape the egg off their collective faces).
Ichigo
Assuming that the money was actually spent on overseas online casinos, how is it going to be possible for the young man to return it? Are the casinos going to just issue a refund? This mayor sounds like a buffoon to me. If it is possible that the young man is hiding the money away somewhere, that possibility needs to be thoroughly investigated. (The young man could pay back the money little by little, while keeping the main stash hidden and intact.)
Cricky
This gets more and more bizarre 2 or 3 times a day new ideas. It doesn’t seem like anyone knows what happened or what to do. Just firing off ideas. It’s hilarious. And the police, prosecutors aren’t getting involved.
‘if I paid local taxes to these buffoons I’d be more angry at them, they could have given ¥200,000 per household it turns out.
Elvis is here
¥46.3 mill is hardly worth the pickle he is in. I suspect the poor guy has some other issues that clouded his judgment.
Reckless
10 yen per month.
ian
Around 100k per month until retirement not including interest
dagon
now contrite and wants to pay it back "little by little," according to a person familiar with the case.
Japan Inc./Gov loves its sacrificial lambs to take the attention off the incompetent and lazy bureaucrats and the businesses that recapitalized off the taxpayer dole.
He might find himself marked for special treatment by the bureaucratic and legal authorities. .
Lindsay
He’s only young. I hope he enjoyed his spending spree coz he’ll spend the rest of his life paying it back.